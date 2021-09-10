The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

