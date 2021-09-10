The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $49.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The Kroger stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

