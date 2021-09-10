The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $62.62 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $945.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

