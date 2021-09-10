The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.45 million and a PE ratio of -34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.17. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

