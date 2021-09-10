The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.45 million and a PE ratio of -34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.17. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).
About The Mission Group
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.