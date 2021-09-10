The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 11.8% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Progressive worth $40,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 17,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.