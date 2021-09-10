The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $309.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $331.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

