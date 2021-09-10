The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.