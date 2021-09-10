Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $444.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $38,012.60 and approximately $444.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,645.80 or 1.00156129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00057717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00077478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

