Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 250 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

