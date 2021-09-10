Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

