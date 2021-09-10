Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0009

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $51,371.53 and $115,648.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00390034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

