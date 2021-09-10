ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

