Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

TLYS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 298,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,211. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $443.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,938 shares of company stock worth $5,696,855. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

