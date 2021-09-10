TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $61,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.