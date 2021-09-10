TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $45,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

