TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

