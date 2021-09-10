TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of The RealReal worth $34,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,661 shares of company stock worth $1,681,404. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

