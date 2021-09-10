Titan Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008237 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

