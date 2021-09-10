TOP Tops 1-Day Volume of $401,202.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. TOP has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $401,202.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00159740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043217 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

