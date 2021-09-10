Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. SEB Equity Research cut Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TPDKY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

