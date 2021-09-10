Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 26,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,525 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.