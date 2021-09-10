Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

