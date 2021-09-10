Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 873.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $52.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

