Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

AMCR opened at $12.13 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock worth $15,019,767 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

