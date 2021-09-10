Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

COOK stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

