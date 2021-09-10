TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $598.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

