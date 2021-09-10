TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,941 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tamer I. Khayal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

