Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $4.15. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

