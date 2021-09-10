Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 4.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

