Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.75

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 58740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$134.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.