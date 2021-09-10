Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE TV remained flat at $C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 7,202,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

