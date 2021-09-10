Trilogy Metals Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

