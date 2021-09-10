Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

