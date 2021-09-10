TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0072

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $220,441.36 and $6.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00163861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042570 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

