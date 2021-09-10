TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $79.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,432,754,280 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

