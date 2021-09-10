Truist Securities Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Buy

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

SBOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.