Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%.

OTCMKTS TUEM traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 6,870,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,021. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.