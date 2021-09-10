Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Saban Cheryl’s Largest Position

Saban Cheryl increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 28.2% of Saban Cheryl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Saban Cheryl’s holdings in Twilio were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,357. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

