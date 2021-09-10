Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

CTAS opened at $400.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $401.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

