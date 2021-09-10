Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in NetApp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $92.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

