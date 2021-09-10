Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.46 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.
Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.