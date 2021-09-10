Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.46 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

