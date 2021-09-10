Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $422.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,373,316. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 93,657.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.23. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.04.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

