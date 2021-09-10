Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $422.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

TYL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.23. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.04.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,373,316. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

