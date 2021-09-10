Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $422.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

TYL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.23. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.04.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,373,316. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.