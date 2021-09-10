Ubiq Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $33,187.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.27 or 0.07232579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.74 or 0.01399940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00385486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00553091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.40 or 0.00561097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00345132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

