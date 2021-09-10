UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.4349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Enel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

