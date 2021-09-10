UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,600 shares during the period. BlueCity accounts for 20.9% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlueCity by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in BlueCity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLCT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,995. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

