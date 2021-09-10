UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Takes $1.30 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. HUTCHMED comprises approximately 2.5% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% during the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

HCM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.29. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

