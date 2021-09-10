Ultra (UOS) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $212.15 million and $2.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.59 or 0.01431856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.31 or 0.00560469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00352547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

