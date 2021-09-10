Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 385.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.