Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

UN01 stock opened at €35.62 ($41.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a one year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a one year high of €35.31 ($41.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.28.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

